Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 203 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 340.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,271,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $386.59 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

