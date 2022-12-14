Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 203 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 340.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,271,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $386.59 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.78.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.