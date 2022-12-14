Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 519 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

