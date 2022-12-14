Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.529 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

