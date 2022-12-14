Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.18.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.