FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.46). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of METC stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $399.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

