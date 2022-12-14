Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $136.32 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Gas has a total market cap of $136.32 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00012893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00509343 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.74 or 0.05018641 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.36 or 0.30178804 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
