Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Hits $2.54 on Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.84 million and approximately $548,690.94 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00014262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.54765809 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $451,031.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

