Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Up 5.5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.35 and last traded at $104.22. Approximately 54,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,312,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Generac Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 652.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $67,051,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after buying an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

