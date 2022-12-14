General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $87.70. 24,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $87.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.