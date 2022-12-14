GeniuX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $282,721.85 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and $282,721.85 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeniuX has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GeniuX

GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

