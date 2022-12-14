Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 1.5%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 199,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,768,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Genprex Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Get Genprex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genprex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genprex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.