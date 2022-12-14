Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Gentex by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $218,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

