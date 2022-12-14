Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Geron Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GERN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,619,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $895.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.78. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.06.
Institutional Trading of Geron
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geron (GERN)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.