Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GERN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,619,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $895.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.78. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Institutional Trading of Geron

About Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Geron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.