GICTrade (GICT) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. GICTrade has a total market cap of $91.18 million and $41,645.63 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

