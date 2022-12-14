Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.