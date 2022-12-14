Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
Global Self Storage stock remained flat at $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.23.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
See Also
