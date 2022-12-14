Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the November 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Technologies Stock Performance

Global Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Global Technologies

Featured Stories

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services.

