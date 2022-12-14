Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRET traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 205.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 47,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.

