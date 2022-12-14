GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CAO Sells $131,915.52 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GMS Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE GMS traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. 610,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,232. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after buying an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,041,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after buying an additional 449,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

