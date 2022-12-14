GMX Price Tops $54.74 on Major Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $437.42 million and approximately $49.13 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $54.74 or 0.00306546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GMX has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00513963 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $896.85 or 0.05031351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,428.25 or 0.30452576 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

