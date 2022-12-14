Gode Chain (GODE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $382,096.45 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00506676 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.62 or 0.05041437 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.07 or 0.30020826 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

