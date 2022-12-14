GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III Acquires 57,257 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 57,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $890,918.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,130,976 shares in the company, valued at $64,277,986.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoHealth alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of GoHealth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,522,022.88.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 3,000,000 shares of GoHealth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00.

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of GOCO stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,872. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $321.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 457,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.