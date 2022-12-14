Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRLGet Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.43 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.33 ($0.05), with a volume of 469,672 shares changing hands.

Goldstone Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a market cap of £21.34 million and a PE ratio of -14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.40.

Insider Activity at Goldstone Resources

In other news, insider Richard Wilkins acquired 320,660 shares of Goldstone Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £19,239.60 ($23,603.97).

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.