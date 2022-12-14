Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.43 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.33 ($0.05), with a volume of 469,672 shares changing hands.

Goldstone Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a market cap of £21.34 million and a PE ratio of -14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.40.

Insider Activity at Goldstone Resources

In other news, insider Richard Wilkins acquired 320,660 shares of Goldstone Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £19,239.60 ($23,603.97).

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

