Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.90. 5,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 24,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Great Elm Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.00.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.01%.
Insider Transactions at Great Elm Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.