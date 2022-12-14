Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.90. 5,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 24,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.01%.

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

In related news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 21,493 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,528,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,068. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,528,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,068. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 21,494 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $42,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,988,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,818. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 336,798 shares of company stock worth $672,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.