Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.00.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of GPEAF stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.