Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.11. 13,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

