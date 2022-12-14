Greenfield Savings Bank Has $793,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.84. 7,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

