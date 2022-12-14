Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $198.95 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up approximately 4.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of PulteGroup worth $198,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

