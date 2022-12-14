Greenhaven Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $91.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.