Greenhaven Associates Inc. Purchases 1,042,510 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,510 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 1.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of CRH worth $57,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 291.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CRH by 102.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CRH by 14.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Stock Up 1.8 %

About CRH

Shares of CRH stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.