Greif, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Greif has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

GEF opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $260,092.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,217,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,064,905.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 41,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,077 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

