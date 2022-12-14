Grin Price Tops $0.0496 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $775,245.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,814.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00421290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00831470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00105245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00615067 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00255103 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

