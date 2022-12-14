Halfords Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Halfords Group Stock Up 1.6 %

HFD stock opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £424.28 million and a PE ratio of 908.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.61. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 123.90 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.80 ($4.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

