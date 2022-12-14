Halfords Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Halfords Group Stock Up 1.6 %
HFD stock opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £424.28 million and a PE ratio of 908.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.61. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 123.90 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.80 ($4.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33.
About Halfords Group
Featured Stories
