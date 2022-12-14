Hampshire Group (OTCMKTS:HAMP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hampshire Group, Limited (OTCMKTS:HAMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Hampshire Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 127,300 shares changing hands.
Hampshire Group Trading Down 26.7 %
Hampshire Group Company Profile
Hampshire Group, Limited is a holding company. The Company is a provider of fashion apparel across a range of product categories, channels of distribution and price points. As a holding company, the Company operates through its subsidiaries, Hampshire Brands, Inc (Hampshire Brands) and Hampshire International, LLC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hampshire Group (HAMP)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Hampshire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hampshire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.