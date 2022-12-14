Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.69. 9,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 861,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.