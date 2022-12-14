Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Shares Down 4.2%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76. 24,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,205% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

