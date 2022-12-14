Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.63. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 52,581 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
