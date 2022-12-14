Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.63. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 52,581 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 92.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,114,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,100 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

