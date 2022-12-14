Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,711,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63.

