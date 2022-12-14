Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.0 days.
Shares of HRVFF remained flat at 19.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 52.04. Harvia Oyj has a 12 month low of 19.40 and a 12 month high of 19.40.
Separately, Danske raised shares of Harvia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.
