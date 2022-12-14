HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55.

