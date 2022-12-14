HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $288.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

