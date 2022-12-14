HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 1.58% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,903 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,470,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 105,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GINN opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.