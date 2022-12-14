HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

