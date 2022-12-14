HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 704 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $341.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.88 and its 200-day moving average is $319.58.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

