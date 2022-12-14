HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 118,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,646,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $22.90.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%.

