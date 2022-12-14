H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.17

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 415237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 568.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Articles

