Head to Head Review: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) vs. CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CV and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than CV.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $11.77 million 0.24 -$12.40 million N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $265.59 million 6.25 $223.51 million $1.88 6.28

This table compares CV and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Volatility and Risk

CV has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 114.87% 8.25% 2.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats CV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

(Get Rating)

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

