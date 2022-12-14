Head-To-Head Review: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) versus Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.41 $83.63 million $0.84 15.98 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 24.25% 7.84% 3.80% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.72%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

