Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
