Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

