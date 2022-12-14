Helium (HNT) Price Tops $1.95 on Major Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $263.55 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00011001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002016 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009161 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $902.25 or 0.05042138 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00503589 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,019,045 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars.
